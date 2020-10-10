Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Banco Bradesco’s main activities are the provision of banking and insurance services such as private and industrial credit loans, credit cards, mortgaged loans, 24 hour banking, health and life insurance, leasing, pension fund management and services for stock market investors. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Banco Bradesco from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.75.

Shares of NYSE:BBD opened at $3.75 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.84. Banco Bradesco has a one year low of $2.68 and a one year high of $8.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.84.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 15.81% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Banco Bradesco will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Monday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.0036 per share. This is a boost from Banco Bradesco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 2nd. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.23%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBD. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 87.0% during the second quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 23,192,470 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,483,000 after purchasing an additional 10,788,419 shares in the last quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 19.6% during the second quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 35,761,979 shares of the bank’s stock worth $136,253,000 after purchasing an additional 5,862,392 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 33.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,543,948 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,124,382 shares in the last quarter. INCA Investments LLC raised its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 27.1% during the first quarter. INCA Investments LLC now owns 9,067,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 16.6% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 10,268,715 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460,756 shares in the last quarter. 2.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. The company accepts checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and interbank deposits.

