Ball (NYSE:BLL) PT Raised to $91.00

Ball (NYSE:BLL) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank from $78.00 to $91.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BLL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Ball from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Ball from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ball from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Ball from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $89.08.

Shares of BLL opened at $90.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $29.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.05, a PEG ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Ball has a 12 month low of $51.26 and a 12 month high of $90.89.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 3.28%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ball will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 31st. Ball’s payout ratio is currently 23.72%.

In other news, VP Nate C. Carey sold 3,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.05, for a total transaction of $231,648.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 13,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,035,116.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert D. Strain sold 7,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total value of $610,532.67. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 69,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,416,996.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLL. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Ball by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ball in the 1st quarter worth approximately $340,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Ball by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Ball by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 4,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Ball by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

