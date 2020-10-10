AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) Downgraded by B. Riley

B. Riley lowered shares of AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have $6.60 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on AXTI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AXT from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. B. Riley Securities cut AXT from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $6.60 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine cut AXT from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. AXT presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.11.

NASDAQ AXTI opened at $6.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $258.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.13 and a beta of 1.93. AXT has a 52 week low of $1.85 and a 52 week high of $6.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.79.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $22.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.74 million. AXT had a negative return on equity of 1.46% and a negative net margin of 3.41%. On average, equities analysts expect that AXT will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

In other AXT news, CEO Morris S. Young sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $30,000.00. Also, CFO Gary L. Fischer sold 19,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.44, for a total value of $128,606.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 200,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,291,793.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 94,870 shares of company stock worth $603,798. 8.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in AXT by 34.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,741 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in AXT by 29.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in AXT by 14.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in AXT in the second quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of AXT during the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. 63.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AXT Company Profile

AXT, Inc researches, develops, and produces compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide (InP) for use in fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, data center connectivity, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, radio frequency amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDs) motion control, and infrared thermal imaging.

