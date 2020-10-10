AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) Cut to “Neutral” at B. Riley Securities

B. Riley Securities cut shares of AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com reports. They currently have $6.60 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded AXT from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AXT from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, B. Riley restated a buy rating and set a $5.90 price target on shares of AXT in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AXT currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.11.

NASDAQ AXTI opened at $6.31 on Tuesday. AXT has a 1 year low of $1.85 and a 1 year high of $6.74. The company has a market capitalization of $258.69 million, a PE ratio of -90.13 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.42 and a 200 day moving average of $4.79.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. AXT had a negative return on equity of 1.46% and a negative net margin of 3.41%. The firm had revenue of $22.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.74 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that AXT will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Gary L. Fischer sold 40,000 shares of AXT stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.30, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 240,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,514,891.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Gary L. Fischer sold 19,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.44, for a total value of $128,606.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 200,589 shares in the company, valued at $1,291,793.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,870 shares of company stock worth $603,798 in the last three months. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AXTI. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in AXT by 14.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of AXT by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,689 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of AXT by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 114,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in AXT by 34.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,741 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in AXT by 10.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 65,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 6,067 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.73% of the company’s stock.

AXT, Inc researches, develops, and produces compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide (InP) for use in fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, data center connectivity, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, radio frequency amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDs) motion control, and infrared thermal imaging.

