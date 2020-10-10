AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Avrobio, Inc. is a bio-technology company. It develops step-change cell and gene therapies for the treatment of cancer and rare disease. The company operates primarily in the United States and Canada. Avrobio, Inc. is based in MA, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut AVROBIO from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on AVROBIO from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of AVROBIO in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of AVROBIO in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AVROBIO has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.67.

Shares of AVROBIO stock opened at $15.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $551.02 million, a PE ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.70. AVROBIO has a 12 month low of $9.76 and a 12 month high of $29.32.

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.04). On average, analysts expect that AVROBIO will post -3.21 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of AVROBIO in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in AVROBIO during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $479,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in AVROBIO by 58.6% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 92,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after buying an additional 34,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in AVROBIO by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 181,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,170,000 after buying an additional 30,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in AVROBIO by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 10,950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

About AVROBIO

AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose in the United States. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are collected from patients and modified with a lentiviral vector to insert functional copies of the gene, which is defective in the target disease.

