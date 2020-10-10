Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $0.25 price target on the medical device company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Avinger, Inc. is engaged in designing, manufacturing and selling image-guided, catheter-based systems to treat peripheral arterial disease. The company’s product consists of Lightbox imaging console, Wildcat, Kittycat, Ocelot, Ocelot PIXL, Ocelot MVRX and Juicebox. Avinger, Inc. is based in Redwood City, California. “

Get Avinger alerts:

Separately, Aegis reduced their price objective on shares of Avinger from $1.40 to $1.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th.

AVGR stock opened at $0.30 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $25.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.70. Avinger has a 12 month low of $0.24 and a 12 month high of $1.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.40.

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical device company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.47 million during the quarter. Avinger had a negative return on equity of 283.92% and a negative net margin of 225.26%. On average, research analysts expect that Avinger will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Avinger stock. Sabby Management LLC acquired a new position in Avinger Inc (NASDAQ:AVGR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 568,400 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000. Avinger comprises approximately 0.1% of Sabby Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Sabby Management LLC owned about 1.93% of Avinger as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.59% of the company’s stock.

Avinger Company Profile

Avinger, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral arterial disease (PAD) in the United States and Europe. It develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures.

Featured Story: What is an economic bubble?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avinger (AVGR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Avinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.