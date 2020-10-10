Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) PT Raised to $142.00 at UBS Group

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) had its price target upped by UBS Group from $140.00 to $142.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

AVY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. KeyCorp reissued a hold rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Monday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Avery Dennison from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Avery Dennison from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $127.09.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

AVY stock opened at $130.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Avery Dennison has a one year low of $76.96 and a one year high of $141.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a PE ratio of 21.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $120.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.30.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 45.88%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.15%.

In other Avery Dennison news, VP Susan C. Miller sold 6,080 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.98, for a total transaction of $723,398.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVY. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 66.5% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 66.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 603.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. 88.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

Further Reading: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.