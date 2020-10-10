Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Avalara Inc. is a provider of cloud-based tax compliance solutions. It offers businesses of all sizes achieve compliance with transaction taxes including sales and use, VAT, excise, communications and other tax types. Avalara Inc. is based in Seattle, United States. “

Get Avalara alerts:

AVLR has been the topic of several other reports. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Avalara from $117.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Bank of America reissued a buy rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Avalara in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Avalara from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Avalara from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Avalara from $113.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $135.64.

Shares of AVLR stock opened at $152.20 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.57. Avalara has a one year low of $55.50 and a one year high of $152.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a PE ratio of -234.15 and a beta of 0.79.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.14. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 9.02% and a negative net margin of 11.54%. The business had revenue of $116.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Avalara will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Avalara news, insider Alesia Lee Pinney sold 2,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $361,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,033,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William Ingram sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.96, for a total value of $3,024,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,233,381.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,431 shares of company stock valued at $12,282,422 over the last three months. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Avalara by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,819,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,571,000 after purchasing an additional 976,041 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Avalara by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,393,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,988,000 after purchasing an additional 986,344 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Avalara by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,410,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,901,000 after purchasing an additional 159,681 shares during the period. Tensile Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Avalara by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Tensile Capital Management LLC now owns 1,382,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,156,000 after acquiring an additional 51,315 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avalara by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,028,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,891,000 after acquiring an additional 245,883 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

About Avalara

Avalara, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. It offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

Featured Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avalara (AVLR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Avalara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.