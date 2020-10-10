Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Atomera Incorporated is involved in the business of developing, commercializing and licensing proprietary processes and technologies for the semiconductor industry. It developed Mears Silicon Technology (TM) for semiconductor transistors. Atomera Incorporated is headquartered in Los Gatos, California. “

Get Atomera alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine cut Atomera from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.

ATOM stock opened at $10.85 on Tuesday. Atomera has a fifty-two week low of $2.53 and a fifty-two week high of $13.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.56 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.37.

Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.03). Atomera had a negative return on equity of 92.57% and a negative net margin of 2,559.35%. Equities research analysts expect that Atomera will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Atomera news, CTO Robert J. Mears sold 2,282 shares of Atomera stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.92, for a total value of $29,483.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 146,579 shares in the company, valued at $1,893,800.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott A. Bibaud sold 6,774 shares of Atomera stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.92, for a total value of $87,520.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 288,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,731,903.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,511 shares of company stock valued at $122,882. 18.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atomera during the second quarter valued at approximately $728,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Atomera by 65.0% during the second quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 130,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after buying an additional 51,350 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Atomera during the second quarter worth $351,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Atomera during the second quarter worth $328,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Atomera by 106.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,574 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 32,723 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.24% of the company’s stock.

About Atomera

Atomera Incorporated engages in developing, commercializing, and licensing proprietary materials, processes, and technologies for the semiconductor industry primarily in Europe and the Asia Pacific. The company's lead technology is Mears Silicon Technology, a thin film of reengineered silicon that can be applied as a transistor channel enhancement to CMOS-type transistors.

Read More: What is a balanced fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Atomera (ATOM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Atomera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atomera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.