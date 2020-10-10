ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $28.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Associated British Foods is a diversified international food, ingredients and retail group. The group is one of Europe’s largest food companies with a wide range of successful brands and products in the food sector, and an increasingly strong presence in advanced research and technology. “

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ASBFY. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. BNP Paribas cut ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.00.

Shares of ASBFY stock opened at $24.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.61, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.19. ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR has a 1-year low of $18.02 and a 1-year high of $35.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.06.

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

