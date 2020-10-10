ASR Nederland (OTCMKTS:ASRRF) Rating Lowered to Neutral at CSFB

CSFB lowered shares of ASR Nederland (OTCMKTS:ASRRF) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ASRRF. Credit Suisse Group cut ASR Nederland from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of ASR Nederland in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of ASR Nederland in a report on Thursday, July 16th.

OTCMKTS:ASRRF opened at $31.87 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.87. ASR Nederland has a 1-year low of $19.88 and a 1-year high of $31.87.

ASR Nederland N.V. provides various insurance and non-insurance products and services to private and business customers in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through five segments: Non-Life, Life, Asset Management, Distribution and Services, and Holding and Other. The company offers non-life insurance products, including motor vehicle and commercial fleet, fire, travel, leisure, transport, liability, agricultural, construction motorized vehicles, and construction all risk and assistance insurance products; self-employed disability, sickness leave, and group disability insurance products; and health insurance products comprising basic and supplementary health insurance products.

