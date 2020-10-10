Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arrow Financial Corporation is registered as a bank holding company. They own two nationally chartered banks, Glens Falls National Bank and Trust Company, and Saratoga National Bank and Trust Company, as well as two non-bank subsidiaries, the operations of which are not significant. They own directly or indirectly all voting stock of all its subsidiaries. The business of the Company consists primarily of the ownership, supervision and control of its bank subsidiaries. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub upgraded Arrow Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Arrow Financial from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.00.

Arrow Financial stock opened at $27.19 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.58. Arrow Financial has a one year low of $20.78 and a one year high of $38.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $420.52 million, a PE ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 0.65.

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.07. Arrow Financial had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 26.09%. The company had revenue of $32.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.58 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Arrow Financial will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 1st. Arrow Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.56%.

In other news, Chairman Thomas L. Hoy acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.41 per share, with a total value of $82,230.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 194,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,321,843.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AROW. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Arrow Financial by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Arrow Financial by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 26,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Arrow Financial by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 3,379 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Arrow Financial by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Arrow Financial by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the period. 43.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arrow Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The company's deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. Its lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and improvements to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects.

