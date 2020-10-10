ARKEMA/S’s (ARKAY) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their overweight rating on shares of ARKEMA/S (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of ARKEMA/S in a report on Friday, June 19th. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of ARKEMA/S in a report on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine raised ARKEMA/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Citigroup reissued a buy rating on shares of ARKEMA/S in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ARKEMA/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. ARKEMA/S currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $116.00.

Shares of ARKAY opened at $112.44 on Tuesday. ARKEMA/S has a 52-week low of $48.89 and a 52-week high of $117.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $110.56 and its 200-day moving average is $94.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.78. The firm has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35, a PEG ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.54.

ARKEMA/S (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ARKEMA/S had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 5.05%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that ARKEMA/S will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ARKEMA/S Company Profile

Arkema SA manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and advanced materials worldwide. It operates through three segments: High Performance Materials, Industrial Specialties, and Coating Solutions. Its products include acrylics, coating resins, electroactive polymers, fluorochemicals, fluoropolymers, functional polyolefins, hydrazine hydrate, hydrogen peroxide, molecular sieves, organic peroxide, oxygenated solvents, poly-ether-ketone-ketone polyetherketoneketone, plastic additives, polymethyl methacrylate resins and sheets, rheology additives, solutions for glass coating, specialty adhesives, specialty polyamides, surfactants and additives, technical fluids, and thiochemicals.

