Argus Lowers Integer (NYSE:ITGR) to Hold

Argus downgraded shares of Integer (NYSE:ITGR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Integer from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $100.00.

Get Integer alerts:

Shares of ITGR opened at $64.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 29.44 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 3.77. Integer has a fifty-two week low of $46.01 and a fifty-two week high of $99.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.72.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.08). Integer had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The firm had revenue of $240.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.70 million. Equities research analysts predict that Integer will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Bill R. Sanford sold 9,326 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $652,820.00. Corporate insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ITGR. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Integer by 4.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,759 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Integer in the first quarter worth approximately $226,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Integer by 4.2% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 126,446 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,948,000 after purchasing an additional 5,072 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Integer by 676.1% in the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 107,788 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,776,000 after purchasing an additional 93,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Integer by 1.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 90,242 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,673,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.66% of the company’s stock.

About Integer

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for vascular, cardiac surgery, and structural heart diseases; peripheral vascular, neurovascular, urology, and oncology products; and electrophysiology, infusion therapy, and hemodialysis products.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Integer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.