argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Price Target Raised to $298.00

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) had its target price upped by Bank of America from $265.00 to $298.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ARGX. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of argenx from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $253.00 target price on shares of argenx in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of argenx from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of argenx in a research note on Monday, August 24th. They set an outperform rating and a $257.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of argenx in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. argenx currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $250.00.

NASDAQ:ARGX opened at $276.27 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $240.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $204.80. The company has a market cap of $12.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.41 and a beta of 1.00. argenx has a twelve month low of $103.75 and a twelve month high of $277.38.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($3.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.55) by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $3.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.54 million. As a group, analysts expect that argenx will post -11.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of argenx by 6.0% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of argenx by 6.6% in the second quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 1,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of argenx by 5.2% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of argenx by 5.0% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of argenx by 16.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.98% of the company’s stock.

argenx Company Profile

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company's lead product candidates include ARGX-113 that completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, including myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, and pemphigus vulgaris; and ARGX-110, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of T-cell lymphoma, acute myeloid leukemia, and myelodysplastic syndrome.

