argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Price Target Raised to $298.00

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) had its target price upped by Bank of America from $265.00 to $298.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ARGX. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of argenx from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $253.00 target price on shares of argenx in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of argenx from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of argenx in a research note on Monday, August 24th. They set an outperform rating and a $257.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of argenx in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. argenx currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $250.00.
NASDAQ:ARGX opened at $276.27 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $240.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $204.80. The company has a market cap of $12.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.41 and a beta of 1.00. argenx has a twelve month low of $103.75 and a twelve month high of $277.38.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of argenx by 6.0% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of argenx by 6.6% in the second quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 1,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of argenx by 5.2% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of argenx by 5.0% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of argenx by 16.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.98% of the company’s stock.
argenx Company Profile
argenx SE, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company's lead product candidates include ARGX-113 that completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, including myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, and pemphigus vulgaris; and ARGX-110, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of T-cell lymphoma, acute myeloid leukemia, and myelodysplastic syndrome.
