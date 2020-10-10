Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $47.00 target price on the asset manager’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Ares Management, L.P. is a global alternative asset manager. It manages four investment groups that invest in the tradable credit, direct lending, and private equity and real estate markets. The company’s Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts. Its Direct Lending Group segment provides financing solutions to small-to-medium sized companies. The company’s Private Equity Group segment focuses on majority or shared-control investments primarily in under-capitalized companies. Its Real Estate Group segment invests in new developments and the repositioning of assets; and originates and invests in a range of self-originated financing opportunities for middle-market owners and operators of commercial real estate. Ares Management, L.P. is headquartered in Los Angeles. “

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ARES. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Oppenheimer restated a hold rating on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a buy rating on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Ares Management from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ares Management from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ares Management has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $42.91.

NYSE ARES opened at $43.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. Ares Management has a 1 year low of $20.20 and a 1 year high of $43.49. The company has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion, a PE ratio of 86.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.31.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The asset manager reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Ares Management had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The company had revenue of $326.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Ares Management will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.81%.

In related news, insider David B. Kaplan sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.58, for a total transaction of $8,116,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 1,390 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $55,613.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,015,141 shares of company stock valued at $40,816,082 over the last three months. 59.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARES. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Ares Management by 122.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,625,147 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $204,916,000 after buying an additional 3,652,486 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ares Management by 18.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,392,865 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $333,197,000 after buying an additional 1,289,571 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Ares Management by 44.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,306,512 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $102,271,000 after buying an additional 1,019,978 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Ares Management by 147.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,408,370 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $55,912,000 after buying an additional 838,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Ares Management in the second quarter valued at about $29,725,000. 41.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

