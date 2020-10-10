Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ardelyx, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and commercializes small molecule therapeutics that work in the gastrointestinal tract to treat cardio-renal, GI and metabolic diseases. The Company’s lead product candidate is Tenapanor which is in three ongoing Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with ESRD-HD and chronic kidney disease, as well as for constipation-predominant irritable bowel syndrome. Ardelyx, Inc. is headquartered in Fremont, California. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ARDX. BidaskClub cut Ardelyx from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Cowen restated a buy rating on shares of Ardelyx in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ardelyx has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.69.

ARDX stock opened at $5.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 6.29 and a current ratio of 6.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $516.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 1.87. Ardelyx has a 1 year low of $4.16 and a 1 year high of $8.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.38.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 million. Ardelyx had a negative net margin of 1,090.69% and a negative return on equity of 65.94%. As a group, analysts predict that Ardelyx will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Susan Rodriguez sold 6,087 shares of Ardelyx stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.11, for a total transaction of $37,191.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael Raab sold 106,337 shares of Ardelyx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.61, for a total transaction of $596,550.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 168,991 shares of company stock worth $951,592. Company insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARDX. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Ardelyx by 30.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 96,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 22,575 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Ardelyx by 31.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 242,679 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 57,723 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Ardelyx by 30.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,152,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,553,000 after acquiring an additional 266,221 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Ardelyx by 30.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 4,653 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ardelyx by 25.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,960 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,413 shares during the period. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for the treatment of cardiorenal diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis.

