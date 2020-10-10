ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) PT Raised to $17.00 at KeyCorp

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) had its target price lifted by KeyCorp from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for ArcelorMittal’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.70 EPS.

MT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ArcelorMittal from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Bank of America upgraded ArcelorMittal from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.33.

Shares of NYSE:MT opened at $14.28 on Tuesday. ArcelorMittal has a 1 year low of $6.64 and a 1 year high of $18.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.05.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.20. ArcelorMittal had a negative return on equity of 4.35% and a negative net margin of 7.07%. The firm had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.40 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ArcelorMittal will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MT. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,934 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal during the 2nd quarter worth about $140,000. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in ArcelorMittal by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 26,575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 4,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in ArcelorMittal in the 1st quarter valued at about $316,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.08% of the company’s stock.

About ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. It operates through five segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, ACIS, and Mining. The company produces finished and semi-finished steel products with various specifications.

