Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aravive Inc. is a biotechnology company. It develops therapeutic proteins for the treatment of metabolic diseases and endocrine disorders. Aravive Inc. is based in TX, United States. “

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ARAV. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Aravive in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Aravive in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Wedbush reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Aravive in a report on Friday, August 14th. ValuEngine raised Aravive from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Aravive in a report on Friday, September 18th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.58.

Shares of ARAV opened at $5.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.61 million, a P/E ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 3.06. Aravive has a 52 week low of $3.34 and a 52 week high of $15.62.

Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.14. On average, analysts expect that Aravive will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Aravive in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aravive during the second quarter worth $87,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Aravive during the second quarter worth $129,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aravive during the second quarter worth $164,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aravive during the first quarter worth $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

About Aravive

Aravive, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies for solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. Its lead candidate is AVB-S6-500, a soluble Fc-fusion protein, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of platinum- resistant recurrent ovarian cancer, as well as for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma, acute myeloid leukemia, triple negative breast cancer, and pancreatic cancer.

