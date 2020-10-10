Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aptose Biosciences Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. The company is advancing therapeutics to treat life-threatening cancers, such as acute myeloid leukemia, high-risk myelodysplastic syndromes and other hematologic malignancies. Its lead program APTO-253 has completed a Phase 1 study in patients with solid tumors. Aptose Biosciences Inc., formerly known as Lorus Therapeutics Inc., is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Aptose Biosciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a report on Sunday, June 14th. They set a buy rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.96.

Shares of NASDAQ APTO opened at $6.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.69 and a 200 day moving average of $6.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $547.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.10 and a beta of 1.57. Aptose Biosciences has a 12-month low of $1.82 and a 12-month high of $9.25.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.06). Analysts predict that Aptose Biosciences will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Aptose Biosciences in the first quarter worth $32,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 798.0% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 5,586 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Aptose Biosciences in the second quarter worth $46,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Aptose Biosciences in the second quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aptose Biosciences in the first quarter worth $62,000. 40.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aptose Biosciences Company Profile

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

