Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $115.00 price objective on the auto parts company’s stock.

APTV has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $78.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $73.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Aptiv from $63.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $94.13.

Shares of NYSE:APTV opened at $98.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Aptiv has a 1-year low of $29.22 and a 1-year high of $100.82. The company has a market capitalization of $26.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.93, a P/E/G ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 2.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.66.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The auto parts company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by $0.33. Aptiv had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aptiv will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Aptiv news, SVP David M. Sherbin sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $990,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 87,920 shares in the company, valued at $7,912,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Aptiv in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 7,142.9% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 507 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 611.4% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 939 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 132.3% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Aptiv in the second quarter worth about $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

About Aptiv

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

