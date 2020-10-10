Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Price Target Raised to $107.00

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) had its price target increased by KeyCorp from $90.00 to $107.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the auto parts company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Aptiv’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.06 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.60 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.40 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on APTV. Wolfe Research lowered Aptiv from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating and increased their target price for the company from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Nomura reiterated a hold rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Aptiv from $63.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Aptiv from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $94.13.

Shares of NYSE:APTV opened at $98.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Aptiv has a 12 month low of $29.22 and a 12 month high of $100.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.48 billion, a PE ratio of 14.93, a P/E/G ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 2.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $87.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.66.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The auto parts company reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by $0.33. Aptiv had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 13.63%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aptiv will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Aptiv news, SVP David M. Sherbin sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $990,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 87,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,912,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 7,142.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 507 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 611.4% in the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 939 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 132.3% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. 94.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

