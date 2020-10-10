Amplify Energy (NASDAQ:AMPY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amplify Energy (NASDAQ:AMPY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Amplify Energy Corp. is an oil and natural gas company. It is engaged in the acquisition, development, exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties. The company’s operation principally focused in the Rockies, offshore California, Oklahoma, East Texas / North Louisiana and South Texas. Amplify Energy Corp., formerly known as Midstates Petroleum Company Inc., is based in Houston, United States. “

Get Amplify Energy alerts:

Separately, Northland Securities cut shares of Amplify Energy to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ AMPY opened at $0.85 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.22. The firm has a market cap of $31.79 million, a PE ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Amplify Energy has a 1-year low of $0.49 and a 1-year high of $7.91.

Amplify Energy (NASDAQ:AMPY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.82). The firm had revenue of $35.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.10 million. Amplify Energy had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 6.27%.

In other Amplify Energy news, Director Fir Tree Capital Management Lp sold 441,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.97, for a total transaction of $428,626.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new position in shares of Amplify Energy in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Amplify Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amplify Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Amplify Energy by 20.7% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 59,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 10,202 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Amplify Energy by 86.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 82,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 38,293 shares during the period. 0.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amplify Energy Company Profile

Amplify Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploitation, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's properties consist of operated and non-operated working interests in producing and undeveloped leasehold acreage, as well as working interests in identified producing wells located in the Rockies, federal waters offshore Southern California, East Texas/North Louisiana, and South Texas.

Recommended Story: Net Asset Value

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amplify Energy (AMPY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.