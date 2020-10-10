Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Rating Reiterated by Raymond James

Raymond James restated their market perform rating on shares of Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Amgen from $253.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a hold rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Amgen from $285.00 to $281.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Amgen from $236.00 to $223.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $255.38.

Shares of AMGN opened at $236.70 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $246.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $236.35. Amgen has a twelve month low of $177.05 and a twelve month high of $264.97.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 91.98% and a net margin of 30.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Amgen will post 15.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.95, for a total value of $60,737.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,253,379.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.02, for a total transaction of $241,020.00. Insiders sold 2,250 shares of company stock worth $561,548 in the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.4% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 929,585 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $188,455,000 after buying an additional 3,643 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1,548.6% during the first quarter. AJO LP now owns 127,917 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,931,000 after buying an additional 120,158 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.8% during the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 64,531 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,082,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 37.0% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 56,731 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,501,000 after buying an additional 15,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.9% during the first quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 6,445 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

