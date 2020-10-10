Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Price Target Raised to $280.00 at Oppenheimer

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) had its price target lifted by Oppenheimer from $270.00 to $280.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the medical research company’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Amgen’s Q3 2020 earnings at $3.75 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $15.75 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $17.23 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $18.15 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $19.62 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $20.95 EPS.

AMGN has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amgen from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, September 19th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $254.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. William Blair restated a hold rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $253.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amgen has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $255.38.

Get Amgen alerts:

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $236.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $138.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $246.91 and its 200 day moving average is $236.35. Amgen has a twelve month low of $177.05 and a twelve month high of $264.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.44. Amgen had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 91.98%. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Amgen will post 15.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.95, for a total value of $60,737.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,253,379.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.02, for a total transaction of $241,020.00. Insiders sold a total of 2,250 shares of company stock valued at $561,548 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 1,590.0% during the 1st quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 169 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, 1776 Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. 75.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

Featured Article: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.