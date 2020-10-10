Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) Price Target Increased to $168.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $163.00 to $168.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $200.00 to $194.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. CSFB lowered their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $200.00 to $194.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $125.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ameriprise Financial currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $177.25.

Shares of Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $170.34 on Tuesday. Ameriprise Financial has a 12-month low of $80.01 and a 12-month high of $180.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $20.49 billion, a PE ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $155.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.87.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.94 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 34.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial will post 13.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, insider John Robert Woerner sold 9,873 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.83, for a total value of $1,617,493.59. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 54,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,871,722.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMP. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

