Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $139.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Ameriprise have outperformed the industry so far this year. Its earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two and lagged in two of the trailing four quarters. Significant outflows in the company's Asset Management segment remain a major concern and might hurt revenues to an extent in the quarters ahead. Moreover, persistently increasing expenses, mainly because of technology upgrades, are expected to hurt the bottom line to an extent. Nevertheless, the company remains well-positioned for growth, given its solid assets under management (AUM) balance, diversified investment portfolio and business restructuring efforts (sale of the Home & Auto division and launch of the federal savings bank). However, the company's operations are majorly dependent on the volatile nature of the equity markets, which makes us apprehensive.”

AMP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised Ameriprise Financial from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $125.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Barclays assumed coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. They issued an overweight rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $200.00 to $194.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 28th. CSFB decreased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $200.00 to $194.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $169.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Ameriprise Financial currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $177.25.

Shares of Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $170.34 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $20.49 billion, a PE ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.76. Ameriprise Financial has a 52 week low of $80.01 and a 52 week high of $180.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.87.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by ($0.30). Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 34.48% and a net margin of 20.32%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.06 EPS. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial will post 13.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider John Robert Woerner sold 9,873 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.83, for a total transaction of $1,617,493.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,871,722.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 16.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,716,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,358,079,000 after acquiring an additional 2,264,040 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 4,707,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $482,463,000 after purchasing an additional 227,640 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,433,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $249,013,000 after purchasing an additional 45,786 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,626,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,036,000 after acquiring an additional 316,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,371,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,517,000 after acquiring an additional 130,348 shares during the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

