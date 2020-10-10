American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “American Vanguard Corporation is a diversified specialty and agricultural products company focusing on crop protection, turf and ornamental markets, and public health applications. The Company has continued its successful strategy of acquiring or licensing both new and well-established product lines that serve numerous high valued market niches. New product development and international expansion also provide an additional stimulus for growth. Through skilful marketing, diligent product registration, quality manufacturing, American Vanguard has positioned itself to capitalize on developing trends in modern agriculture. American Vanguard continues to meet the needs of a world demanding ever-increasing quantities of agricultural products for human food, animal feed, natural fibers and alternative fuels. “

Shares of American Vanguard stock opened at $14.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. American Vanguard has a 1-year low of $11.35 and a 1-year high of $19.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $447.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.05 and a beta of 1.03.

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. American Vanguard had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 3.24%. The business had revenue of $104.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.40 million. As a group, research analysts predict that American Vanguard will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Timothy Donnelly sold 16,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.28, for a total transaction of $241,017.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $490,275.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David` T. Johnson sold 18,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total transaction of $262,713.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $388,929.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVD. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in American Vanguard during the 1st quarter valued at $154,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in American Vanguard during the 1st quarter valued at $160,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of American Vanguard by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Vanguard by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 13,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 2,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in shares of American Vanguard in the 1st quarter valued at $193,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

About American Vanguard

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, molluscicides, growth regulators, and soil fumigants in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

