American Tower (NYSE:AMT) Given New $300.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank from $305.00 to $300.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of American Tower in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Tower from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $273.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 29th. KeyCorp cut American Tower from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on American Tower from $290.00 to $285.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on American Tower in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $273.69.

Shares of NYSE:AMT opened at $244.68 on Tuesday. American Tower has a 12-month low of $174.32 and a 12-month high of $272.20. The stock has a market cap of $108.53 billion, a PE ratio of 56.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $246.80 and a 200-day moving average of $247.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.99). American Tower had a return on equity of 39.62% and a net margin of 24.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that American Tower will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 25th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 58.99%.

In related news, EVP Amit Sharma sold 18,440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.94, for a total value of $4,774,853.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 231,689 shares in the company, valued at $59,993,549.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 4,078 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $1,080,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,740,695. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,525 shares of company stock valued at $6,870,712 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in American Tower by 4,593.5% in the third quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 1,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc. boosted its position in American Tower by 216.9% during the third quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 30,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,311,000 after acquiring an additional 20,700 shares during the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in American Tower during the third quarter valued at $103,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in American Tower by 6.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 616,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $148,962,000 after acquiring an additional 39,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in American Tower by 27.1% during the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 3,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

