American Superconductor’s (AMSC) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer restated their buy rating on shares of American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) in a research report released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $17.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for American Superconductor’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised American Superconductor from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of American Superconductor from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.25.

Get American Superconductor alerts:

Shares of American Superconductor stock opened at $17.01 on Tuesday. American Superconductor has a 1-year low of $4.40 and a 1-year high of $17.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.92. The stock has a market cap of $391.83 million, a P/E ratio of -19.33 and a beta of 0.99.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $21.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.35 million. American Superconductor had a negative return on equity of 24.60% and a negative net margin of 23.81%. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Superconductor will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in American Superconductor by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,068 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of American Superconductor by 21.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,553 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 3,626 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in American Superconductor by 12.0% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 37,452 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in American Superconductor during the 1st quarter worth $240,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in American Superconductor by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 44,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 9,186 shares during the period. 48.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Superconductor

American Superconductor Corporation provides megawatt-scale solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Wind and Grid. The Wind segment designs wind turbine systems and licenses these designs to third parties under the Windtec Solutions brand. It supplies power electronics and software-based control systems, and provides customer support services to wind turbine manufacturers.

Further Reading: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for American Superconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Superconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.