Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) Research Coverage Started at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Amerant Bancorp’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. BidaskClub cut Amerant Bancorp from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Saturday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Amerant Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.33.

Get Amerant Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AMTB opened at $10.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $450.26 million, a P/E ratio of 35.60 and a beta of 0.55. Amerant Bancorp has a 1-year low of $9.17 and a 1-year high of $23.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.09.

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $66.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.06 million. Amerant Bancorp had a return on equity of 1.69% and a net margin of 3.75%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amerant Bancorp will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 99.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 5,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Amerant Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.09% of the company’s stock.

About Amerant Bancorp

Amerant Bancorp Inc operates as the bank holding company for Amerant Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. It offers a range of checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts. The company also provides variable and fixed rate commercial real estate loans; loans secured by owner-occupied properties; loans to domestic and foreign individuals primarily secured by personal residence; working capital loans, asset-based lending, participations in shared national credits, purchased receivables, and small business administration loans; loans to financial institutions and acceptances; and consumer loans and overdrafts.

Recommended Story: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Amerant Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amerant Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.