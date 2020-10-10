AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $27.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “AMC Networks Inc. is engaged in producing programming and movie content. It owns and operates various cable televisions. Its programming networks include AMC, IFC, Sundance Channel, WE tv, and IFC films. The AMC is a television network which focuses on the original programming and movie-based entertainment. IFC creates long and short-form content inspired by music, web, gaming, animation, news, and culture. The Sundance Channel is the television destination for independent-minded viewers. The WE tv is the women’s network specially devoted to the relationships during life’s defining moments. The IFC films consist of multiple brands that bring specialty films to the largest possible audience. AMC Networks Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of AMC Networks from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of AMC Networks from $31.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, August 14th. Macquarie upgraded shares of AMC Networks from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of AMC Networks from $49.00 to $34.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of AMC Networks in a report on Monday, July 13th. They set a sell rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. AMC Networks currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.77.

Shares of AMCX opened at $23.75 on Tuesday. AMC Networks has a twelve month low of $19.62 and a twelve month high of $49.10. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.01.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $1.23. The business had revenue of $646.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.83 million. AMC Networks had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 65.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.60 earnings per share. Analysts predict that AMC Networks will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMCX. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AMC Networks during the second quarter worth $92,028,000. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in AMC Networks in the 1st quarter worth $34,662,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in AMC Networks by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,729,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,280,000 after acquiring an additional 379,877 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in AMC Networks by 818.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 195,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,567,000 after acquiring an additional 173,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in AMC Networks by 58.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 460,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,782,000 after acquiring an additional 169,243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

AMC Networks Inc owns and operates various cable television's brands delivering content to audiences, and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other. The National Networks segment operates five distributed entertainment programming networks under the AMC, WE tv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV names in high definition and standard definition formats.

