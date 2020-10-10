AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

AMC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Imperial Capital decreased their price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment from $5.00 to $4.50 in a report on Monday, July 13th. Barrington Research reissued a hold rating on shares of AMC Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AMC Entertainment from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of AMC Entertainment from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $4.00 to $2.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.25.

Shares of AMC Entertainment stock opened at $4.05 on Tuesday. AMC Entertainment has a 52-week low of $1.95 and a 52-week high of $10.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.62. The firm has a market cap of $442.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.90.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($5.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.00) by ($1.44). The company had revenue of $18.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.96 million. AMC Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 28.65% and a negative net margin of 75.33%. Equities analysts forecast that AMC Entertainment will post -14.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMC. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 22.0% in the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 16,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 2,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 23.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, operated, or had interests in 637 theatres with a total of 8,114 screens in the United States; and 369 theatres and 2,977 screens in European markets.

