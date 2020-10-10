Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $3,359.00 price target on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Amazon is gaining on coronavirus-led spike in online orders. Further, solid growth in its online stores sales is driving the top-line growth. Moreover, surge in online grocery shopping is a major positive. Additionally, solid Prime momentum owing to ultrafast delivery services and expanding content portfolio remains a tailwind. Further, strong adoption rate of AWS is aiding the company’s cloud dominance. Moreover, expanding AWS portfolio is contributing well. Additionally, improving Alexa skills and features are positives. Also, expanding smart home products offerings are tailwinds. Notably. the stock has outperformed its industry on a year-to-date basis. However, accelerating coronavirus related expenses might hurt the company’s profitability in the near term. Also, foreign exchange headwinds and rising cloud competition are concerns.”

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. William Blair reissued a buy rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Barclays reiterated a buy rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,600.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $3,439.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,286.65 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Amazon.com has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $3,552.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,203.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,751.54. The firm has a market cap of $1,646.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.35.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. The company had revenue of $88.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.56 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com will post 31.81 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total value of $4,369,386.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,370,690.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total value of $307,618,888.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,583,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,944,270,003.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,815 shares of company stock worth $324,095,003 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 262.5% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 29 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Spence Asset Management boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. 57.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

