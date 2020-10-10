Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Altabancorp from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, September 19th.

Shares of ALTA opened at $21.97 on Tuesday. Altabancorp has a 1-year low of $13.55 and a 1-year high of $31.27. The stock has a market cap of $412.90 million, a P/E ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.83.

Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. Altabancorp had a net margin of 32.61% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The business had revenue of $31.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.39 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Altabancorp will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altabancorp Company Profile

Altabancorp operates as the bank holding company for Altabank, a state-chartered bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, rewards checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts and certificates of deposit.

