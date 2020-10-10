Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.
Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Altabancorp from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, September 19th.
Shares of ALTA opened at $21.97 on Tuesday. Altabancorp has a 1-year low of $13.55 and a 1-year high of $31.27. The stock has a market cap of $412.90 million, a P/E ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.83.
Altabancorp Company Profile
Altabancorp operates as the bank holding company for Altabank, a state-chartered bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, rewards checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts and certificates of deposit.
