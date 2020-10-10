alstria office REIT-AG (AOX.F) (ETR:AOX) Given a €14.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €14.00 ($16.47) price target on alstria office REIT-AG (AOX.F) (ETR:AOX) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley set a €14.50 ($17.06) price objective on alstria office REIT-AG (AOX.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a €15.50 ($18.24) price objective on alstria office REIT-AG (AOX.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Nord/LB set a €13.00 ($15.29) target price on alstria office REIT-AG (AOX.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. UBS Group set a €16.50 ($19.41) target price on alstria office REIT-AG (AOX.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays set a €14.00 ($16.47) target price on alstria office REIT-AG (AOX.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. alstria office REIT-AG (AOX.F) currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €15.24 ($17.93).

ETR AOX opened at €12.04 ($14.16) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €12.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is €12.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.95. alstria office REIT-AG has a 1-year low of €11.74 ($13.81) and a 1-year high of €15.24 ($17.93).

Alstria office REIT AG is the leading real-estate operator focusing solely on German office property in selected German markets. Our strategy is based on the ownership and an active management of our properties throughout their entire life cycle, strong added-value services to our customers and deep knowledge of the markets in which we operate.

