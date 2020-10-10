Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $2.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing and commercializing oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic and kidney disorders primarily in the United States. The companys product candidate includes ALLN-177 and ALLN-346 which are in clinical stages. Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ALNA. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Wedbush reissued a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Roth Capital reissued a market perform rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a buy rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Allena Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.29.

Shares of ALNA stock opened at $1.57 on Tuesday. Allena Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.53 and a 12 month high of $6.30. The company has a quick ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.50. The company has a market cap of $59.85 million, a PE ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 2.54.

Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.01. As a group, equities analysts expect that Allena Pharmaceuticals will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 81.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Allena Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 103.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 49,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals by 148.1% in the 2nd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 255,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 152,206 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,253,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 450,688 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.14% of the company’s stock.

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is reloxaliase, an oral enzyme therapeutic for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder commonly associated with kidney stones in adults.

