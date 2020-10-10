Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) Now Covered by Analysts at Northcoast Research

Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Albertsons Companies’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.11 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.52 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Albertsons Companies in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on Albertsons Companies in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued an equal weight rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Albertsons Companies in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group assumed coverage on Albertsons Companies in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Albertsons Companies in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued an equal weight rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.31.

ACI opened at $14.26 on Tuesday. Albertsons Companies has a 52-week low of $12.91 and a 52-week high of $16.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.88.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $22.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.62 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Albertsons Companies will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Vivek Sankaran acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.74 per share, for a total transaction of $368,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven A. Davis acquired 7,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.17 per share, with a total value of $107,707.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 94,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,440,740.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACI. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Albertsons Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $1,277,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Albertsons Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $2,378,000. Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC bought a new stake in Albertsons Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $5,520,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Albertsons Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $917,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Albertsons Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $2,391,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.67% of the company’s stock.

About Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. Its food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 29, 2020, the company operated 2,252 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw's, Acme, Tom Thumb, Randalls, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Pavilions, Star Market, Carrs, and Haggen; and 1,726 pharmacies, 1,290 in-store branded coffee shops, and 402 adjacent fuel centers.

