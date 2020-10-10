Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) PT Raised to $105.00 at UBS Group

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) had its price target raised by UBS Group from $97.00 to $105.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp downgraded Albemarle from a sector weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Evercore ISI began coverage on Albemarle in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an underperform rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Vertical Research raised Albemarle from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Albemarle from $65.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Albemarle from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $81.46.

Shares of ALB stock opened at $96.03 on Tuesday. Albemarle has a 12 month low of $48.89 and a 12 month high of $101.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $92.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.73. The company has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a PE ratio of 23.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.40.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.14. Albemarle had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 12.99%. The company had revenue of $764.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.31 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Albemarle will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 18th were given a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 17th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.50%.

In other Albemarle news, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 59,000 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total transaction of $5,901,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 243,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,313,791.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 150,001 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.71, for a total value of $13,606,590.71. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 225,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,483,406.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 27.5% in the third quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 4,985 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 4.2% in the third quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,831 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 10.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,736 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,244,000 after buying an additional 11,315 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 5.9% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,487 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the third quarter valued at $223,000. 89.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

