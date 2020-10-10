Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. offers interactive security solutions for home and business owners. The Company offers security systems which include image sensor, crash and smash protection, web control, mobile access and video monitoring. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. is based in VIENNA, United States. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ALRM. Northland Securities restated a buy rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Alarm.com in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub downgraded Alarm.com from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. William Blair lowered Alarm.com from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Alarm.com from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $64.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALRM opened at $60.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 53.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.17. Alarm.com has a 1 year low of $32.00 and a 1 year high of $74.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 3.21.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $141.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.06 million. Alarm.com had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 17.60%. Equities research analysts expect that Alarm.com will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 101,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.52, for a total transaction of $6,871,037.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,741 shares in the company, valued at $17,402,672.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 2,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total transaction of $151,965.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,098 shares in the company, valued at $2,946,263.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 147,303 shares of company stock worth $9,477,872. Company insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALRM. FMR LLC raised its stake in Alarm.com by 323,590.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 297,795 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,327,000 after purchasing an additional 297,703 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 33,642 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,309,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 63.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 23,787 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 9,238 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 70,345 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,737,000 after buying an additional 9,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 13,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 2,937 shares during the last quarter. 95.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, thermostats, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, video analytics, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

