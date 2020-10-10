Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $28.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Air Transport Services is being aided by its association with e-commerce giant Amazon. Notably, the surge in e-commerce demand during these coronavirus-ravaged times is a tailwind for the company as its main customers are DHL and UPS apart from Amazon. Akin to the second quarter of 2020, the company's third-quarter results are likely to be aided by upbeat demand for leased cargo aircraft and demand from governmental agencies for passenger charter flights. Moreover, its ACMI segment is likely to have performed well in the third quarter of 2020 owing to upbeat Omni Air and ATI operations. Its liquidity position is also encouraging. However, the company’s bottom line might have been hurt due to high capital expenditures . Notably, shares of the company underperformed its industry in the past six months mainly due to high costs.”

Get Air Transport Services Group alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Air Transport Services Group from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Air Transport Services Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Air Transport Services Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.10.

ATSG stock opened at $26.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.67 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.59. Air Transport Services Group has a 52 week low of $13.20 and a 52 week high of $28.71.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $377.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.35 million. Air Transport Services Group had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 23.94%. Sell-side analysts predict that Air Transport Services Group will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider W Joseph Payne sold 4,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $129,870.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 157,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,085,770. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph C. Hete sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $250,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 587,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,694,800.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,871 shares of company stock worth $1,010,961 in the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATSG. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 116.8% in the 2nd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 1,783,137 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,710,000 after buying an additional 960,561 shares during the period. Sara Bay Financial bought a new stake in Air Transport Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,064,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 483,305 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,763,000 after buying an additional 132,140 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 767,688 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,096,000 after buying an additional 101,492 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 415.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 125,485 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,892,000 after buying an additional 101,141 shares during the period. 90.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Air Transport Services Group Company Profile

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the airfreight and logistics industry. The company owns and leases cargo aircraft to airlines and other customers. It also provides airline operations to delivery companies, airlines, freight forwarders, and the U.S. Military, as well as operates charter agreements.

Read More: How to track put option volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Air Transport Services Group (ATSG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Air Transport Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Transport Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.