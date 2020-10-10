Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIMT) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIMT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company which is engaged in the development of desensitization treatments for peanut and other food allergies. The Company’s characterized oral desensitization immunotherapy includes AR101, a product for the treatment of peanut allergy in children and adults which is in clinical trial stage. Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Brisbane, California. “

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Aimmune Therapeutics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $34.50 in a research note on Monday, August 31st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Aimmune Therapeutics from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Aimmune Therapeutics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the company from $24.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics from $14.00 to $34.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Wedbush lowered shares of Aimmune Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $66.00 to $34.50 in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.71.

NASDAQ:AIMT opened at $34.59 on Tuesday. Aimmune Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $10.09 and a 1-year high of $37.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.51 and a 200 day moving average of $19.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of -7.70 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 7.53 and a quick ratio of 7.40.

Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.06). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aimmune Therapeutics will post -4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics by 76.1% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,266 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $62,000. 74.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes product candidates for the treatment of peanut and other food allergies. Its lead Characterized Oral Desensitization ImmunoTherapy (CODIT) product candidate is AR101, an investigational biologic, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with peanut allergy.

