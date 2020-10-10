AIB Group (OTCMKTS:AIBRF) Rating Increased to Overweight at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of AIB Group (OTCMKTS:AIBRF) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on AIBRF. UBS Group raised shares of AIB Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of AIB Group in a research note on Monday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of AIBRF stock opened at $1.14 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.19. AIB Group has a one year low of $0.87 and a one year high of $3.70.

AIB Group plc provides banking and financial products and services to retail, business, and corporate customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Institutional & Business Banking, AIB UK, and Group segments. The company offers current and savings accounts, demand deposits, notice deposits, fixed term deposits, junior/student saver deposits, and currency deposits.

