AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) Price Target Raised to $46.00

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on AFL. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on AFLAC from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on AFLAC from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered AFLAC from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.33.

Shares of NYSE:AFL opened at $38.10 on Tuesday. AFLAC has a 52-week low of $23.07 and a 52-week high of $55.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.23. AFLAC had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 13.50%. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that AFLAC will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AFLAC news, Director Karole Lloyd bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.13 per share, for a total transaction of $38,130.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 33,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,261,531.05. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 16,392 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total value of $611,749.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 83,540 shares in the company, valued at $3,117,712.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capstone Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AFLAC by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AFLAC by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 112,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,091,000 after buying an additional 2,090 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. boosted its stake in shares of AFLAC by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 58,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,126,000 after buying an additional 5,622 shares during the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of AFLAC by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 76,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,767,000 after buying an additional 8,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of AFLAC by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 293,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,655,000 after buying an additional 57,090 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.35% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

