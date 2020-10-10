Adyen (AMS:ADYEN) Rating Reiterated by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Adyen (AMS:ADYEN) in a research note published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ADYEN. Berenberg Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Oddo Bhf restated a neutral rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Monday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adyen currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €861.13 ($1,013.09).

