Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Upgraded to “Overweight” by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have $190.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $183.00.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $158.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $180.00 price target (up previously from $160.00) on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Atlantic Securities cut Advance Auto Parts from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $137.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $150.91.

Shares of NYSE AAP opened at $155.32 on Tuesday. Advance Auto Parts has a 52 week low of $71.33 and a 52 week high of $171.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $154.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.39.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 18th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 17th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.21%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 191.0% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in Advance Auto Parts by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories, belts and hoses, brakes and brake pads, chassis and climate control parts, clutches and drive shafts, engines and engine parts, exhaust systems and parts, hub assemblies, ignition components and wires, radiators and cooling parts, starters and alternators, and steering and alignment parts.

