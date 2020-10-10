Aduro BioTech (NASDAQ:ADRO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aduro BioTech (NASDAQ:ADRO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $16.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Aduro Biotech, Inc. is an immunotherapy company. The Company develops technology and vaccines for the treatment of cancer and mesothelin-expressing tumors. Its product pipeline includes CRS-207, ADU-623, ADU-214, ADU-741, CDN and STINGVAX which are in different clinical trial. Aduro Biotech, Inc. is based in BERKELEY, United States. “

Get Aduro BioTech alerts:

ADRO has been the subject of several other research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $3.75 price objective on shares of Aduro BioTech in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine raised Aduro BioTech from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Aduro BioTech from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, October 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aduro BioTech has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.92.

Shares of NASDAQ ADRO opened at $14.60 on Tuesday. Aduro BioTech has a 52 week low of $4.51 and a 52 week high of $20.20. The firm has a market cap of $236.59 million, a P/E ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.12.

Aduro BioTech (NASDAQ:ADRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.02). Aduro BioTech had a negative net margin of 230.92% and a negative return on equity of 101.73%. The firm had revenue of $5.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aduro BioTech will post -3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Blaine Templeman sold 12,369 shares of Aduro BioTech stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.39, for a total transaction of $29,561.91. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 121,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $291,379.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephen T. Isaacs sold 32,481 shares of Aduro BioTech stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.39, for a total value of $77,629.59. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,166 shares in the company, valued at $667,206.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,246 shares of company stock valued at $112,918. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Aduro BioTech during the first quarter worth about $99,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Aduro BioTech by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 296,881 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 41,017 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Aduro BioTech by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,732 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 6,584 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Aduro BioTech by 120.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,564 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 11,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aduro BioTech in the 1st quarter valued at $1,154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.93% of the company’s stock.

Aduro BioTech Company Profile

Aduro BioTech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to harness the body's natural immune system for the treatment of patients with challenging diseases. The company is developing ADU-S100, which is in Phase I dose escalation and dose expansion clinical trial and Phase Ib dose escalation and dose expansion clinical trial in combination with spartalizumab to treat patients with advanced, metastatic treatment-refractory solid tumors; Phase I clinical trial in combination with ipilimumab for the treatment of relapsed and refractory melanoma; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial in combination with an approved anti-PD-1 antibody in patients with squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck.

Recommended Story: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aduro BioTech (ADRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aduro BioTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aduro BioTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.