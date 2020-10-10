Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Given New $26.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) had its price target boosted by KeyCorp from $20.00 to $26.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Adient’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.65) EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.25 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Adient from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Adient from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Adient from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Adient from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Adient from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.15.

ADNT stock opened at $21.71 on Tuesday. Adient has a 52 week low of $5.90 and a 52 week high of $29.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 3.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($2.78) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.08) by ($0.70). Adient had a negative return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 3.96%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Adient will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Adient during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Adient by 19.9% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Adient during the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Adient during the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Adient during the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. 90.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Adient

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. It operates through three segments: Seating, Seat Structures and Mechanisms (SS&M), and Interiors. The Seating segment produces seat systems for automotive and other mobility applications, as well as various components of seat systems, including foams, trims, and fabrics.

