Aareal Bank (OTCMKTS:AAALF) Raised to “Buy” at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Aareal Bank (OTCMKTS:AAALF) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

AAALF stock opened at $20.78 on Tuesday. Aareal Bank has a 12 month low of $20.78 and a 12 month high of $20.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.42 and its 200 day moving average is $14.41.

Get Aareal Bank alerts:

About Aareal Bank

Aareal Bank AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financing, software products, digital solutions, and payment transaction applications for the property sector and related industries in Germany and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Structured Property Financing and Consulting/Services.

See Also: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Aareal Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aareal Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.