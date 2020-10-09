ZIMBOCASH Trading Up 17.1% Over Last 7 Days (ZASH)

ZIMBOCASH (CURRENCY:ZASH) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 9th. One ZIMBOCASH token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, ZIMBOCASH has traded up 17.1% against the US dollar. ZIMBOCASH has a market capitalization of $3.15 million and approximately $48,961.00 worth of ZIMBOCASH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ZIMBOCASH alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009038 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002274 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.49 or 0.00257134 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.17 or 0.00091793 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00037670 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.06 or 0.01516850 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000236 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00000676 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.31 or 0.00156265 BTC.

ZIMBOCASH Token Profile

ZIMBOCASH’s total supply is 4,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,134,374,163 tokens. ZIMBOCASH’s official website is www.zimbo.cash . ZIMBOCASH’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ZIMBOCASH

ZIMBOCASH can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZIMBOCASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZIMBOCASH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZIMBOCASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZIMBOCASH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZIMBOCASH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.